One hospitalized after shooting in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - One person was hospitalized Saturday after a shooting took place in Oxnard.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting the area of Poplar and M Streets around 4:35 p.m.

There they found a victim suffering from injuries who was hospitalized. No further details about the victim's condition have been released.

Police said they have not made any arrests at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Several streets in the immediate area were temporarily closed for the investigation.