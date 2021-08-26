Police investigate second gun hoax at Pioneer Valley High School

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police identified another gun threat hoax at Pioneer Valley High School on Wednesday, just one week after a similar threat was investigated.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) said administration at PVHS became aware of a rumor about a social media threat late Wednesday.

They said this threat was similar to a previous threat posted last week, which involved a video of a gun in a student's backpack.

The school immediately notified Santa Maria police and an investigation took place, during which officers and school officials were able to connect the social media platform to another Pioneer Valley High student.

Officers responded to the student's home late Wednesday night and said they found a fake gun. The threat was ultimately determined to be another hoax.

“Our district will not stand for this type of irresponsible behavior,’’ said Kenny Klein, SMJUHSD PIO. “It ruins the school’s safe learning environment. We urge parents and guardians to continue speaking to their children about the responsible use of social media and the severe penalties that always follow. We have no further comment. Please respect the privacy of our students, parents and staff.’’

The school district said the student will face disciplinary action.

All involved parents, guardians and staff members have reportedly been notified.