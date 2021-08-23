Paso Robles man arrested after more than 1,000 fentanyl pills found in vehicle, home

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Paso Robles man earlier this month after more than 1,000 pill containing fentanyl and acetaminophen were located in his vehicle and home.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the 1800 block of Shepherd Drive.

There, members of the sheriff's Special Operations Unit and County Probation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Deputies said they had an arrest warrant for the person inside the vehicle, identified as a 33-year-old Paso Robles man, for violating the terms of his probation.

The sheriff's office said the man was a known drug dealer who was believed to be selling drugs while out on probation.

Detectives searched the man's vehicle and residence and reported finding more than a thousand counterfeit M30 (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) pills which later tested positive for fentanyl and acetaminophen. Deputies also found materials commonly used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics.

The sheriff's office said the current street value of each pill is about $5 to $10 making the total amount seized worth about $5,000 to $10,000.

The man was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and booked at the County Jail.