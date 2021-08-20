Motion to include rape allegations against Paul Flores in preliminary hearing denied by judge

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The judge in the Paul Flores preliminary hearing has denied a prosecution request to admit evidence of other sexual misconduct allegedly committed by Flores.

Flores is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart during a rape or an attempted rape in his dorm room in 1996.

His father, Ruben Flores, has been charged as an accessory to the crime, accused of helping to conceal Smart's body.

On Friday morning, Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle argued a motion filed by the prosecution that asked Judge Craig van Rooyen to consider using allegations of rape by Flores into evidence during the preliminary hearing.

Peuvrelle listed several women who allege Flores drugged and raped them and stated that Flores "used the same M.O. in each of these cases."

He also said investigators discovered rape fantasy pornography and home videos on his computer, including one that depicts an individual breaking into the home of an unsuspecting female, who is later incapacitated and raped.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger countered, "We don't have evidence of an actual crime."

He added the motion was a rehashing of what was already set forth by the court, alluding to a prior ruling by van Rooyen that denied the addition of rape charges from Los Angeles County.

He called Peuvrelle's courtroom comments as, "salacious," "way overboard," and "for the press."

After listening to both sides, van Rooyen denied the prosecution motion.

He emphasized the preliminary hearing was to establish probable cause to believe Flores committed the crime of murder.

Van Rooyen stated the rape allegations have "limited probative value" and "relevance" in a preliminary hearing.

He also said it could be prejudicial against Flores.

After the ruling, court adjourned for an early lunch recess just before 11 a.m. and will resume at 1:30 p.m.

Playlist: The Disappearance of Kristin Smart