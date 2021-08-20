1,000 illegal marijuana plants removed from Santa Margarita property during narcotics investigation

Crime

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confiscated about 1,000 illegal marijuana plants on Friday during a narcotics investigation in Santa Margarita.

The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team, Gang Task Force and Special Operations Unit.

The teams served a search warrant at a property on the 3000 block of Las Pilitas Road around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

There, deputies said they found an illegal marijuana grow with about 1,000 plants.

All of the plants were reportedly removed from the property by helicopter before being destroyed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office anticipates that charges will be filed.