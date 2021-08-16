Oxnard man arrested on suspicion of stabbing man multiple times

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested one person on Monday after a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Juniper Street around 3:11 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving, officers located a crime scene, but did not see a victim. After more searching, a 48-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 100 block of West Iris Street. The man was transported to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators with the Special Operations Division then responded to the scene and determined a suspect had approached the man while he was working on his car.

The suspect then allegedly attacked the man unprovoked and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the man armed himself with a firearm when the suspect got inside a vehicle and began driving towards the man. The man then shot at the suspect who struck him with his car before driving out of the area.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Lemonwood Neighborhood of Oxnard. The vehicle reportedly showed signs of being involved in a shooting.

Officers located the driver, a 26-year-old Oxnard man, in a home on the 2200 block of Joyce Drive and he was determined to be the suspect in the stabbing incident.

That man was arrested for attempted murder and transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained during the earlier incident. He will be booked into the Ventura County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-8291 or ricardo.vega@oxnardpd.org.