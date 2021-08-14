Six drivers arrested for DUI at Oxnard checkpoints

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department announced that six drivers were arrested for DUI during two separate checkpoints in the city Friday night.

Police said the checkpoints were held from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The first was posted at Wooley Road near A Street and the second was located at Wooley Road and Patterson Road.

During the A Street checkpoint, a total of 507 drivers were screened. Sixteen were cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license and four were arrested for DUI.

At the Patterson Road checkpoint, 421 drivers were screened resulting in six driver's license-related citations and two DUI arrests.

Oxnard police explained that checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The funding for these checkpoints was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.