Santa Barbara police arrest man suspected of lighting multiple trash cans on fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a man on two counts of arson and two counts of attempted arson following several trash fires on Saturday.

Officers said they received a call from a witness around 12:08 p.m. saying they saw someone lighting a trash can on fire near the intersection of North Milpas Street and Mason Street.

Shortly after, a second fire was reported in a trash can at Milpas Street and Montecito Street.

Police said the same witness that described the second fire also reported seeing a person attempt to light a palm tree on fire on the 1100 block of East Montecito Street.

A description of the suspect was given to police but the man reportedly fled the area before officers arrived.

The police department said crews with AMR who were in the area spotted a man matching the description of the arson suspect walking through Eastside Park.

They said the man was trying to light trash cans on fire in the park.

The AMR personnel watched the man until officers arrived and arrested him.

The man was identified as a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on two counts of arson and two counts of attempted arson. His bail was set at $1 million.