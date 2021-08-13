Santa Barbara police investigating possible bank robbery on Coast Village Road
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara police responded to an incident on Coast Village Road Friday evening.
A spokesman for the police department said investigators were on scene and treating the investigation as a bank robbery.
It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the Union Bank at 1030 Coast Village Road.
As of 6 p.m., multiple police cars were on scene and detectives were actively investigating the scene.
Details are limited at this time, check back for additional information.
