Crime
By
Published 6:11 pm

Santa Barbara police investigating possible bank robbery on Coast Village Road

Union bank coast village road robbery 2
Blake DeVine/KEYT
union bank coast village road robbery 1
Blake DeVine/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara police responded to an incident on Coast Village Road Friday evening.

A spokesman for the police department said investigators were on scene and treating the investigation as a bank robbery.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the Union Bank at 1030 Coast Village Road.

As of 6 p.m., multiple police cars were on scene and detectives were actively investigating the scene.

Details are limited at this time, check back for additional information.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

