Oxnard police arrest two Ventura residents in one day for the sale of meth, fentanyl

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police made two separate arrests on Friday after catching someone in the middle of a narcotics transaction and searching a home as part of a drug sales investigation.

During both incidents police detailed finding large amounts of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

The first incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street in Ventura.

Officers with the Oxnard Police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) said they were conducting surveillance in the area when they saw a woman participate in a drug sale. The officers then requested help from Ventura police to pull over the vehicle involved.

With the help of additional officers and K9 Unit Deco, police pulled over the suspect vehicle and contacted the driver, a 54-year-old Ventura woman, who was found to already be on probation for narcotics related offenses.

After a search of her vehicle, police said they found a large amount of methamphetamine hidden behind panels in the car. A substance suspected to be pure fentanyl was also located.

(Photo: Oxnard Police Department)

The driver was arrested for possession for sales and transportation of methamphetamine and fentanyl, all felonies.

The second drug arrest occurred later that day around 8:20 p.m.

Police said, during the month of July, detectives with the Oxnard Police DEU began investigating a Ventura man who was suspected of selling methamphetamine to residents within the City of Oxnard.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned the man had a felony warrant out for his arrest related to narcotics sales already. After collecting more evidence, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the man's residence.

Officers with Ventura Police along with K9 Unit Deco accompanied detectives as they served the search warrant to a home on the 40 block of South Pacific Avenue in Ventura. There, police said they found multiple pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of heroin and fentanyl. Detectives also located several thousand dollars and other evidence that drugs had been sold.

The man was ultimately arrested for the possession for sales of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, all felonies. He is additionally being charged for his outstanding warrant.

The Oxnard Police Department said it is committed to identifying and disrupting the narcotics activity responsible for creating quality of life issues within Oxnard neighborhoods.

Anyone with information regarding these cases or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.