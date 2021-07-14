San Luis Obispo man facing weapons, drug charges after arrest at Chumash Casino garage

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Chumash Casino after he was found unconscious in the casino parking garage.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the casino around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a man unconscious with drug paraphernalia on his lap.

When deputies arrived the 27-year-old man was awake and being detained by casino security.

Deputies searched the man's vehicle and found an "illegally modified" high-power rifle, a handgun, loaded high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. They also found a loaded pistol that was tucked under the driver seat of the vehicle. That pistol was found to be stolen out of Humboldt County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took the man into custody and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

He was released after posting $35,000 bail. He awaits possible felony weapons charges and misdemeanor drug charges. The man has previous felony convictions and is expected to face additional drugs and weapons charges, the sheriff's office said.