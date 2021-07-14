City of Guadalupe pushes to expand mental health services

Crime



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Each year, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience a mental health crisis condition.

The Guadalupe Police Department partners with the Santa Barbara County Mobile Crisis Team to respond out in the field.

The Guadalupe Police Department statistics for a 14-month period – April 2020 to May 2021 – regarding Citizens Calls for Police Services for Family and/or Mental Health Crisis.

Check the Welfare calls: 117

Safety Check of Family calls: 83

Suicide calls: 20

Gunshot Wound calls: 1

Mental Crisis calls: 3

Total Family and/or Mental Health Crisis calls for service: 224

Total Calls for Police Services - April 2020 to May 2021: 4,663

During the fourteen-month period, the department received and responded to 4,663 calls for service. 224 or 4.8% of the calls for service involve some type of family and/or mental crisis.

Such facility shall require an application in writing stating the circumstances under which the person’s condition was called to the attention of the officer, or other individual authorized by statute has probable cause to believe that the person is, as a result of mental disorder, a danger to others, or to himself or herself, or gravely disabled. If the probable cause is based on the statement of a person other than the officer, or other individual authorized by statute, such person shall be informed that they may be liable in a civil action for intentionally giving a statement which he or she knows to be false.

The Guadalupe Police Department’s policy, procedures, and practices regarding mental health crisis responses are updated and an effective model for service to the community.

The established county-wide partnerships assist in providing services to our residents.

But right now the city lacks a Santa Barbara County Social Services facility for residents to visit for assistance.

The nearest location is in the city of Santa Maria.

The city hopes to offer services locally to address Guadalupe residents and assist police in a more timely and efficient manner.

Senior, youth, mental crisis, homelessness, food, housing, domestic violence, and other information services could be provided on the local level. This position would not conduct or manage programs but provide information and guidance to the Guadalupe community.

This would provide police officers additional options and resources to not only de-escalate potentially dangerous situations but provide better customer service.

