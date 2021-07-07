Ventura police searching for suspect who shot man near HWY 101 on-ramp

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for shooting a man early Wednesday morning near a Highway 101 on-ramp.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near the 3000 block of Johnson Drive. Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined that the shooting took place on Johnson Drive near the Highway 101 on-ramp. At least one person fired multiple rounds at the victim and then fled the scene, police said.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene. There are not believed to be any additional victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.