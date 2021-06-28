Paso Robles man sentenced to 285 years in prison for committing 52 sex crimes against children

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a Paso Robles man was sentenced to 280 years-to-life plus five years in prison after being convicted of 52 sex crimes against children.

On June 2, 2021, 49-year-old Jason Robert Porter was found guilty of 16 felony counts for multiple sex crimes against four children and the possession of child pornography. He was also convicted of 36 misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy.

Porter was convicted and sentenced by SLO County Superior Court Judge Barry T. LaBarbera after waiving his right to a jury trial.

The DA's Office said Judge LaBarbera considered considered evidence showing that between February 2008 and June 2016, Porter had sexually abused four young girls between the ages of one and 13. He was also found guilty of videotaping 36 victims without their knowledge. These crimes began when Porter was reportedly 36 years old.

District Attorney Dow said parents of the young victims addressed the court and Porter describing the painful impact his criminal actions had.

“We sincerely applaud the courage of these young survivors in reporting the abuse, and the parents of the survivors who appeared in court today to face the defendant and express the very real impact of his terrible crimes,” said Dow. “This sentence sends a clear message that we will prosecute child sexual predators to the maximum extent of the law.”

This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra who is assigned to the District Attorney's Office Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit.

"I am pleased that after five long years I was able to be a part of the team to finally deliver justice to all of the survivors involved. The young victim's bravery while testifying in court in front of her abuser inspires me to continue my work on these cases and fight for justice for all survivors of sexual abuse in our county," said Chabra.

This case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with assistance from the SLO County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation and Central Coast Cyber Forensic Laboratory.