Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 11:20 pm

Thousands of dollars of PPE stolen from Nipomo COVID-19 testing clinic

Goleta Chamber of Commerce

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County officials are searching for theft suspects after thousands of dollars of personal protective equipment (PPE) was stolen from a Nipomo testing site last weekend.

Staff at the COVID-19 testing clinic said the boxes of PPE were delivered on Friday, April 2, and were found missing by Monday, April 5.

The county determined the equipment was stolen over the weekend while the clinic was closed.

Items taken include a case of hand sanitizers, several boxes of surgical masks and a case of N95 masks, gloves, gowns and cleaning or sanitizing items.

Officials urge anyone who has any information about the suspects or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content