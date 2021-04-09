Thousands of dollars of PPE stolen from Nipomo COVID-19 testing clinic

Crime

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County officials are searching for theft suspects after thousands of dollars of personal protective equipment (PPE) was stolen from a Nipomo testing site last weekend.

Staff at the COVID-19 testing clinic said the boxes of PPE were delivered on Friday, April 2, and were found missing by Monday, April 5.

The county determined the equipment was stolen over the weekend while the clinic was closed.

Items taken include a case of hand sanitizers, several boxes of surgical masks and a case of N95 masks, gloves, gowns and cleaning or sanitizing items.

Officials urge anyone who has any information about the suspects or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).