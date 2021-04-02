Woman arrested after breaking in to Direct Relief headquarters

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A woman was arrested early Friday morning after police responded to a break-in at the headquarters of Direct Relief.

At around 5:45 a.m., Santa Barbara police responded to the charity's headquarters at 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old woman who allegedly broke a window and then got inside the building.

The woman was detained without incident, police said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and nearby Santa Barbara airport police responded to the incident.