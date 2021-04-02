Woman arrested after breaking in to Direct Relief headquarters
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A woman was arrested early Friday morning after police responded to a break-in at the headquarters of Direct Relief.
At around 5:45 a.m., Santa Barbara police responded to the charity's headquarters at 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd.
Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old woman who allegedly broke a window and then got inside the building.
The woman was detained without incident, police said.
The Santa Barbara Police Department and nearby Santa Barbara airport police responded to the incident.
Comments