Paso Robles man arrested as part of drug investigation

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A Paso Robles man was arrested last week as part of an investigation involving illegal narcotics sales.

On the morning of Thursday, March 25, sheriff's deputies, county probation officers and Homeland Security investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Avenue in Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's dog was used to search the apartment. The dog located a bag of suspected methamphetamine and baggies of suspected heroin in a closet. The dog also alerted investigators to a backpack in a bedroom. Inside the backpack, investigators found two digital scales, materials for packaging and a ledger book – evidence consistent with narcotics sales, the sheriff's office said.

During the search, law enforcement seized about one pound of meth with a street value of $20,000, 122 grams of heroin with street value of $10,000, an 4 grams of fentanyl with a value or about $500. More than $11,000 was also seized as well as a Golock 19 "Ghost Gun" without a serial number..

A 23-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested as part of the investigation and is facing possible charges for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale.