Oxnard masseur accused of sexually assaulting customers at Carpinteria massage business

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - 46-year-old Xiaodong Mei of Oxnard was arrested Friday in connection to two reports of sexual battery that occurred earlier in March at his massage parlor "Max Relax" in Carpinteria.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a sheriff's detective posing as a customer visited Max Relax on Friday where they were sexually assaulted in a similar manner as the previously reported assaults.

Mei was then arrested and booked at the Southern Branch Jail for charges including sexual battery and false imprisonment. Detectives requested a bail enhancement which raised Mei's bail to $100,000.

Detectives said they believe there are additional sexual assault survivors who have not yet been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Mei or Max Relax in Carpinteria to contact Detective Cockrell at infoSIB@sbsheriff.org or by calling 805-681-4175. If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can submit information online at the sheriff's website or by calling 805-681-4171.

Sheriff’s detectives work closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office VictimWitness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the investigation and prosecution of the accused.

Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling 805-564-3696.