SLO man arrested for domestic violence found in possession of guns, brass knuckles, narcotics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has released more details relating to the arrest of a 29-year-old man early Sunday morning after a domestic violence call.

The original incident happened on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. at the 300 block of Colony Drive in rural San Luis Obispo.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident and found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The man had fled the scene, but was located by detectives around 4:30 a.m. and arrested.

The sheriff's office said that, while searching for the man, they found his abandoned vehicle and a backpack. Two firearms, including ammunition, and two pairs of brass knuckles were located inside the backpack and were determined to belong to the man.

Deputies also found two pounds of methamphetamine, scales and packaging materials in the backpack, all indicating the sale of narcotics.

The sheriff's office also said the woman who had been injured was pregnant at the time of the assault and had been treated at two separate local emergency rooms for assault injuries in two separate incidents.

The 29-year-old man remains in County Jail, facing charges for attempted kidnapping, threatening with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and preventing a witness/victim from reporting a crime.