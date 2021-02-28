San Luis Obispo man arrested for domestic violence, attempted kidnapping

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man early Sunday morning for injuring and attempting to kidnap a woman along with other charges.

The sheriff's office said they received a report of a domestic violence incident around 9:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Colony Drive in rural San Luis Obispo.

Before deputies arrived, they were informed the suspect had fled the area on foot.

Deputies then contacted the victim and found she had sustained several non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews searched the area for the man and located his abandoned vehicle and a backpack containing firearms.

An Atascadero Police Department K9 and the California Highway Patrol Helicopter responded to help search for the suspect.

Hours later, around 4:30 a.m., the 29-year-old man was found by detectives hiding at a nearby residence to the scene.

He was immediately arrested without incident and booked at the County Jail for several charges including attempted kidnapping, threatening with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and preventing a witness/victim from reporting a crime.