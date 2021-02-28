SLO County Sheriff’s deputies search for man suspected of robbing gas station at gunpoint

Crime

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station in San Miguel at gunpoint Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of K Street around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of the robbery.

They said a man had entered the Chevron station store, displayed a gun to the clerk and demanded money. The man then left the market on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Deputies searched for the suspect with assistance from CHP ground and air units and a K9 from the Atascadero Police Department. He has not been located at this time.

The man is described as being in his 20's, about 5-foot-8 and weighing around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip-up sweatshirt with three black stripes running down the shoulders, black sweatpants, white shoes, a blue mask (possibly gaiter style) and mechanic-type gloves with white/grey cotton backs and black palms.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is urged to contact the SLO County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.