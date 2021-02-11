Police searching for suspects wanted in stabbing near Hueneme Pier

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a stabbing Tuesday night in Port Hueneme.

The Port Hueneme Police Department responded to the 500 block of Surfside Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Authorities said the victim was fishing on the Hueneme Pier when two men approached him. After an altercation, he was stabbed in the arm by one of the two men.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects were described as Hispanic males, possibly 20-30 years old, wearing hats and masks.

If anyone has more information, please contact the Port Hueneme Police Department at 805-986-6630.