Armed man arrested after barricading inside RV in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested and booked into county jail after he barricaded himself inside an RV and refused to cooperate with law enforcement for several hours.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 300 block of Cooper Road in Oxnard.

Police responded to the area for a report of a burglary at a recreational vehicle. A person contacted police after finding that their RV had been broken into. The victim told police that a man they didn't know confronted them with a knife.

When they arrived on scene, police located the man, identified as a 29-year-old Oxnard man, armed with an axe. The man exited the RV when police arrived, but quickly returned to the RV and closed the door.

Police attempted to contact the man for several hours but were unsuccessful. Eventually, police deployed "chemical agents" into the RV.

The man was then apprehended by police with help of a police dog and taken into custody.

He was treated for minor injuries and then booked into Ventura County Jail. Police said he could face charges of burglary, brandishing a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600. You can also file a report on the police department's website.