Crime
Ventura resident arrested for seriously injuring man, stepping on head

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man Friday night for seriously injuring another man by stomping on his head.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area of Main Street and Laurel Street around 10:19 p.m. when he witnessed a man strike another man who fell to the ground.

The suspect then reportedly began stepping on the victim's head while using intense force.

As the officer approached to intervene in the assault, the suspect fled the area.

Police gave chase and quickly located him nearby. The man was arrested at the scene for battery causing serious bodily injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

Officers said the 49-year-old victim was found unresponsive. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment where he was last listed as being in stable condition.

A review of the Ventura County Superior Court website shows that the suspect has prior convictions for Robbery, Assault, Trespassing, Petty Theft, Resisting, Obstructing, or Delaying a Peace Officer, Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Alcohol as a Minor.

Ventura County
Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

