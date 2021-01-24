Known gang member arrested in Oxnard for possession of loaded handgun

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a documented criminal street gang member Saturday night after he was found in possession of a handgun during a traffic stop.

Officers said they stopped a vehicle for a suspected traffic violation at Victoria Avenue and Fifth Street around 10:40 p.m.

The driver, a Ventura resident, was then identified as a known gang member who was also on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

Pursuant with his parole terms, police conducted a search of the man's car where they located the loaded handgun.

Officers said, due to the man’s prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

He was arrested at the scene for several firearms related violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.