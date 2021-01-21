Oxnard surgeon faces charges for 37 counts of sexual assault at his practice

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County Acting District Attorney Cheryl M. Temple announced Thursday that an Oxnard plastic surgeon was arraigned for 22 additional felony counts of sexual assault that were allegedly committed at his private practice.

Dr. David Michelson, 73, of Newbury Park previously faced a 15-count complaint that was filed in July 2020 and named one of his patients as a victim.

As a result of news attention generated by that complaint, the Oxnard Police Department and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation received numerous calls from other women who claimed to also be victims of Michelson.

The DA said most of these women were Spanish speaking and lived in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, specifically in the City of Santa Maria.

As a result of the investigation into these cases, the District Attorney’s Office identified 14 additional victims and amended the complaint to include 37 acts of sexual assault.

Michelson pled not guilty to the amended charges and set the case for an early disposition conference on Feb. 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

Judge Nancy Ayers set his bail at $100,000. As a condition of bail, Michelson was ordered to surrender his medical license through Jan. 20, 2022.

Anyone with additional information about Michelson is encouraged to call Detective Juan Morales of the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-3922