Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 3:59 pm

Two arrests made in San Luis Obispo car burglaries

KEYT crime police pursuit chase generic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested after police connected the pair with camera footage of a car burglary at the Rose Garden Inn on Tuesday.

Police say two men were seen on video breaking a car window at the Rose Garden Inn. Later that morning, another car was broken into at the Fernandez Road trailhead parking lot and a purse was stolen. A credit card from that purse was used immediately after at a local store.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the two men were found in a car matching the suspect's car in the video was found in Pismo Beach. Police arrested the two men and charged them both for burglary. A woman was found in the car with the two men and was arrested for a parole warrant.

San Luis Obispo County

Katie Karl

Katie Karl is a producer for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Katie, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content