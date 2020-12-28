Ventura police investigate fatal stabbing

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Monday morning.

Police said their command center received a 911 call around 6:50 a.m. stating that an individual was laying on the ground in front of a vacant lot.

Officers responded to the area of Leighton Drive east of Ventura Avenue where they found the individual and pronounced him dead at the scene.

After further investigation, it was determined the victim had been stabbed in the upper torso, causing their death.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to collect forensic evidence and continue the investigation.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is urged to

contact Sergeant Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.