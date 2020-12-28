Ventura County deputies investigate double attempted murder in Camarillo

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance from the public after two Camarillo men were shot and hospitalized Sunday evening.

The sheriff's office said they responded to the area of Lomita Street and N. Glenn Drive in Camarillo after receiving reports of a shooting around 5:37 p.m.

Once there, deputies found two men, ages 38 and 23, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were immediately transported to a local hospital where their injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

The suspects in this shooting are unidentified at this time, however, deputies believe they are associated with a silver or grey sports utility vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact

Detective Sergeant Steve Michalec at 805-384-4737.