Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 8:19 pm
Published 8:28 pm

Oxnard man attacks two peace officers, charged with aggravated assault

arrest crime generic

OXNARD, Calif.- An Oxnard man was arrested for attacking two peace officers on Tuesday.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department were flagged down on Vineyard Avenue near Stroube Street around 1:20 pm about a man who had just assaulted a woman.

When officers came to the woman’s aid, Brian Ramirez, 35, turned on the officers and attacked them by kicking and punching. He struck one of the officers in the face before he was subdued on the ground. 

One officer suffered a fractured nose and the second officer suffered an injury to his leg. They were both treated at the hospital and released.

Ramirez was charged with battery and aggravated assault on officers.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department

Ventura County

Yizel Medrano

Yizel Medrano is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content