Brother argues against releasing inmate who shot and killed Buellton man in 2005 road rage incident

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The family of a man shot to death in Buellton in 2005 is bracing for the possible early release of his killer from prison.

Governor Gavin Newsom granted Louis Calvin clemency in June and his parole hearing is coming up on Friday.

The Solvang man is one of 34 inmates who were granted clemency this past summer, making him eligible for parole about 10 years earlier than scheduled.

In 2005, Calvin was charged in the killing of Wayne Shaw. Shaw was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of the Buellton Town Center in an apparent road rage incident.

Calvin was sentenced to eight years plus an additional 25 years for using a gun. He has served 15 years of his 32-year sentence.

He was originally eligible for parole in March of 2030, but in June, the governor granted him clemency, citing his "Exemplary" disciplinary record and commendations from prison staff.

The victim's brother, Lee Shaw, believes Calvin has shown no remorse and it shouldn't have come to this.

"If you murder somebody, there should be no parole at all. You are taking a person's life. There's no excuse for that. There's no clemency. You should not be able to be released," Shaw said in a video call.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley gave a statement to our newsroom saying in part, "Governor Gavin Newsom granted Mr. Calvin executive clemency over the objection of the district attorney of Santa Barbara County." The statement continues, saying that Dudley "opposes Mr. Calvin's request for early parole due to the nature of the unprovoked killing of the victim, the impact on victims, Shaw's family, and community safety."

Calvin will go before the parole board for the first time on Friday morning at San Quentin State Prison where he is currently in custody.

A spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that this hearing is not a guarantee of parole.

The board will hear from family, lawyers and Calvin himself, then deliberate.

If parole is granted, there is a review period that could last months. If denied, it could be years until the next hearing.