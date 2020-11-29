Vehicle pursuit ends in Oxnard, driver arrested for felony warrant, DUI

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - A vehicle pursuit ended in a DUI and felony warrant arrest in the City of Oxnard Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol requested assistance from Oxnard police after a pursuit they were involved in entered the city.

CHP said they were chasing the driver of a white 1998 Infiniti who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

While Oxnard officers were on their way to the pursuit, CHP successfully stopped the vehicle by deploying spike strips onto the road.

The tires of the Infiniti were flattened and the car stopped in the area of Patterson and Gonzales roads.

Oxnard police then helped CHP arrest the driver who they found to be highly intoxicated.

The man faces charges for an outstanding warrant, driving under the influence of alcohol and evading officers and causing a pursuit.