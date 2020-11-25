’48 Hours’ to feature the disappearance of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - '48 Hours' is bringing renewed attention to the case of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

The popular crime show will delve into Smart's disappearance, latest developments in the case, and the Orcutt resident who helped the case gain widespread attention recently with his podcast, "Your Own Backyard."

Podcaster Chris Lambert launched his podcast in September 2019 and his latest episode was released Wednesday. Lambert has done a deep dive into the case and has said he hopes his work may lead to bringing Smart home.

CBS released a preview of the upcoming '48 Hours' episode Wednesday morning, showing CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti approaching the prime suspect, Paul Flores, at his home and asking about his involvement in Smart's disappearance.

Smart was a Cal Poly freshman who went missing after walking back to her Cal Poly dorm room on Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Investigators say she was last seen walking back to her Santa Lucia residence hall with Paul Flores and two other students

She was 19 at the time of her disappearance.

This past May, supporters observed the 24th anniversary of Kristin Smart’s disappearance.

The '48 Hours' episode airs this Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS.

