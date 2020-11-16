Man suspected of shooting at Santa Maria police arrested

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man suspected of shooting at a police officer in Santa Maria on Saturday has been arrested.

The Santa Maria Police Department said 27-year-old Dustin Morales was arrested by California Highway Patrol Monday in an undisclosed area in Southern California.

Morales was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Saturday in Santa Maria. Police say a man, identified as Morales, fired at officers who were investigating a scene Saturday night.

Police were originally at the scene responding to a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on the 200 block of E. Grant Street.

An officer on scene identified Morales as a wanted suspect in separate unrelated crimes. When an officer attempted to detain Morales, he pulled out a firearm and fired at the officer, police said.

The office was uninjured.

Police said Morales then stole a vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area.

The police department released images of Morales late Sunday evening.

Morales is expected to face charges for attempted murder and carjacking.