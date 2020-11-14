Police searching for man who shot at an officer in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are searching for a man who reportedly fired a gun at an officer during an investigation Saturday evening.

Police were initially responding to reports of a domestic violence disturbance on the 200 block of E. Grant Street around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arriving in the area, one of the officers reportedly spotted a man who they recognized as someone wanted for unrelated crimes.

The officer approached the suspect and attempted to detain him, however, a physical fight ended up taking place.

During the fight, police said in a video release that the man took out a firearm and shot at the officer.

Fortunately, the officer did not sustain any injuries.

The man fled the scene and police are continuing to search for him in the surrounding area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.