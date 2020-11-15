4-year-old girl hospitalized for serious head injuries after hit-and-run in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police reported that a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious head injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Oxnard Sunday morning.

Police said, around 9 a.m., the girl was walking with her mother and two siblings on the north side of Colonia Road when they came to Bonita Avenue.

The family began walking across Bonita when a black SUV approached while traveling north on Bonita.

Police said the SUV did not stop when it reached the family and struck the 4-year-old girl. The girl became stuck under the vehicle and was dragged 50 feet across the road before she became dislodged.

Officer said the SUV then fled westbound on Colonia.

Responding emergency personnel found that the girl sustained serious head injuries from the incident. She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center immediately where she was listed as being in stable condition.

Police said they are still searching for the hit-and-run driver. Descriptions of the vehicle and driver were obtained by multiple witnesses who were walking in the area at the time of the crash.

The driver is described as a man in his 30s with a possibly shaved head who was wearing dark clothing. His black SUV-type vehicle had tinted windows.

Police said they obtained video from nearby businesses that may have captured part or all of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information relating to this crash, you can contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.