Woman shot in fast food parking lot in Port Hueneme

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in a fast food restaurant Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Carl's Jr. on the 700 block of W. Channel Islands Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and found citizens trying to render aid to a woman who was shot multiple times.

Fire crews and paramedics arrived on scene and began treating the woman, who was conscious. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unclear.

The Port Hueneme Police Department is investigating and asking for anyone who may have information regarding the shooting to contact detective Tapia at 805-986-6619.