ATM found abandoned after being stolen from San Luis Obispo business

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An ATM was recovered in the street by San Luis Obispo police after being stolen from a business early Friday morning.

An alarm rang out around 4:30 a.m. calling police to the CVS on the 3900 block of Broad Street.

Responding officers determined a person had used some sort of tool to break the glass on the front door to the CVS in order to get inside.

The suspect then wrapped an ATM with chains, hooked the chains up to a car outside and pulled the ATM out of the business and into the parking lot.

The suspect then drove away, dragging the ATM through the Marigold Center parking lot, onto Industrial Way and then to Sacramento Drive where the ATM came undone from its chains and was abandoned in the roadway.

Police recovered the ATM and found that no money had been taken from it.

The suspect has not yet been identified, however, officers said the vehicle they used during the commission of this crime was registered as stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone saw anything or has information relating to this theft, they are encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.