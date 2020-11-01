Skip to Content
One person flown to hospital following stabbing in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Fire reported that one person was flown to the hospital by helicopter after a stabbing Sunday morning.

The victim was located in the area of Lincoln Street and Battles Road suffering from a single stab wound.

That person was then flown to Cottage Hospital by CalStar for treatment.

Santa Maria police are investigating the incident.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

