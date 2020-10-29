Solvang man arrested, accused of attempting to lure child with tobacco products

Crime

SOLVANG, Calif. - A Solvang man has been arrested and is accused of attempting to lure a 12-year-old child with tobacco products.

The 20-year-old Solvang man was arrested Tuesday in the 1700 block of Mission Drive/Highway 246.

He was arrested after a parent reported having intercepted communication between the man and her child. The parent said the man was stalking her child on social media and she was planning on confronting him. The parent alleged that the man was planning on meeting her child to exchange tobacco products for sexual acts.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies contacted the man and he was taken into custody. He is in custody on a $100,000 bail and faces charges for arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, attempting to furnish tobacco to a minor and possession of metal knuckles.



The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information about the suspect or similar crimes should contact the sheriff’s office at 805-681-4171.