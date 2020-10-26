Santa Maria police searching for stolen vehicle suspect

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in Santa Maria who is linked to a stolen vehicle.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. when California Highway Patrol picked up the vehicle after receiving a report that a white Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen in Los Alamos.

CHP chased the vehicle on Highway 101 at Clark Avenue in Orcutt, the vehicle exited onto Santa Maria Way traveling at a high rate of speed. CHP left the pursuit once it entered the City of Santa Maria. That's when the vehicle's Onstar function was used to track the vehicle in the area of College and Battles. The truck was eventually found abandoned on Cook Street.

Police said the suspect was seen running through a residential area in people's backyards.

The suspect remains outstanding. Police say he's wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and was last seen in the area of Santa Maria area on the 500 block of Cypress.

Santa Maria police is leading the search, with assistance from CHP and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

St. Mary of the Assumption School on the 400 block of Cypress Avenue has been placed on a temporary lockdown.