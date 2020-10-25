Santa Paula police investigate shooting that left one dead, two injured

Crime

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Santa Paula police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded Saturday night.

Around 10:13 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired with two people down near the 200 block of E. Ventura Street.

After arriving, police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the second was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

While officers continued investigating the incident, they were notified of a third shooting victim who arrived at the Santa Paula Hospital Emergency Room.

This victim was later taken to the Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura.

Police said they have not arrested any suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective McCarthy at 805-525-4474 or at dmccarthy@spcity.org.