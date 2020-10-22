Burglar apprehended after being stranded by tide in Isla Vista

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A suspect in a burglary was arrested in Isla Vista after he was stranded by a rising tide.

It happened in Isla Vista Thursday morning after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

At around 7:15 a.m., deputies located the suspected burglar who was on the beach surrounded by the rising tide. Deputies eventually arrested the man on the beach near Camino Del Sur about 40 minutes later.

The suspected burglar has been identified as a 40-year-old Goleta man. He was found to be in possession of items stolen from the residence on Del Playa Drive.

He was booked into the Main Jail on a $50,000 bail where he is expected to be charged with felony burglary and possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office provided a list of tips to help prevent burglaries. The tips include always locking windows and door, programming interior lights to come on during nighttime hours, installing motion lights outside and avoiding broadcasting on social media when you are away from your home.

