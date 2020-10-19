Woman arrested for tax fraud and identity theft in Camarillo

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes detectives have arrested a woman for multiple counts of grand theft, identity theft, and filing a fraudulent tax return.

The woman was hired by a Camarillo business owner. Over time, the woman became responsible for all of the business owner's personal and business finances. In March 2017, she began taking money from both accounts. She continued taking money until it was discovered in 2019.

She stole over $900,000 from the owner's accounts.

The woman turned herself into police after learning a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She is currently in jail and her bail has been set to $1 million.