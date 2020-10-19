Two arrested for firing gun toward ocean in Isla Vista

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after residents heard gunshots near the ocean in Isla Vista.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received the call around 1:56 a.m. and responded to the area of Camino Del Sur and Del Playa.

While on the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had left the area in a white Corvette with a black spoiler.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle within five minutes of being notified, in the area of El Colegio Road and Ocean Road.

A high-risk traffic stop took place on the vehicle while a Sheriff's K9 unit and UCSB police responded to help.

Deputies said there were two people inside the Corvette who refused to exit the car.

Deputies and officers reportedly held their positions for over 50 minutes until the suspects finally surrendered and were arrested.

During a search of the suspects' vehicle, deputies found a handgun and ammunition. The Corvette was later towed from the scene.

The two suspects, a 22-year-old Goleta man and 25-year-old Fresno man, were both arrested on charges for negligent discharge of a firearm, failure to obey a peace officer, resisting arrest, conspiracy and being in possession of a controlled substance.

The Goleta man was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both suspects were booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and later released on $35,000 bail each.