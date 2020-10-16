Man arrested for setting fire to car in Nyeland Acres

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - One man has been arrested after setting fire to a car in Nyeland Acres on Monday morning.

Firefighters and Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies arrived to a car on fire in a driveway in the 3000 block of Orange Drive, in the unincorporated area of Nyland Acres. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. Flames were only in the car and did not threaten any buildings.

After an investigation, Deputies determined the fire was intentionally set. The suspected arsonist was arrested and will appear before a judge on October 23.