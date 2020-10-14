Police investigating suspicious explosion in Morro Bay

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay Police and firefighters looked into a suspicious explosion on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a mobile home park right near Atascadero Road and Highway 1.

Fire crews say they couldn't find an active fire, but they did find items used to extract honey oil from marijuana. Homes and properties were damaged.

Later that night, a man showed up at a hospital with burns to his hands, he was taken to a medical burn center in Fresno.

If you know anything about the explosion contact Morro Bay Police at (805)772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805)549-STOP.