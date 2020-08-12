Six people charged in 275-count felony complaint alleging identity theft and insurance fraud

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday that six people were charged in a 275-count felony complaint related to identity theft and insurance fraud.

The complaint was filed against Gordon Alan Welterlen, 37, of San Diego, Nicole Michelle Milan, 31, of San Diego, David Zarate, 44, of Oxnard, Rosa Maria Bradley, 40, of Santa Barbara, William Lee Gormley, 35, of San Diego, and Christina Renata Hesler, 40, of San Diego.

The complaint alleges two counts of Accessing and Using a Computer System of Wolf & Associates Property Management, 1 count of Multiple Identifying Information Theft, 6 counts of Unlawful Transfer of Identifying Information for Identity Theft, 1 count of conspiracy to commit Multiple Identifying Theft, 1 count of conspiracy to commit Unemployment Insurance Benefit Fraud, and 263 counts of Unemployment Insurance Benefit Fraud.

Additionally, the Aggravated White Collar Crime Enhancement is charged, because more than $500,000 was allegedly taken.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and the Investigation Division of the California Employment Development Department conducted the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone who completed an application with Wolf & Associates between 2017 and 2020 may have had their personal identifying information compromised.

If you believe your information was compromised, contact the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office at IdTheft@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

Milan, Bradly and Welterlen were arraigned Wednesday and each defendant is being held on $250,000 bail. Additionally, Milan and Welterlen are being held on $1,000,000 bail in a related case.

The next hearing is on August 21 in Santa Barbara.



