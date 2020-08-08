Deputies searching for suspect after attempted robbery near Ellwood Bluffs in Goleta

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are searching for an attempted robbery suspect who allegedly hit a woman while trying to steal her property Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of the attempted theft around 8:12 a.m. near the bluffs at the 8300 block of Hollister Avenue.

The victim told deputies that a man had punched her several times while trying to steal from her. Deputies said the victim sustained multiple injuries from the incident but declined emergency medical attention.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the scene of the crime and brought in K9 units to help search for the suspect.

A notification was sent out to residents in the area with the suspect's description. Deputies and K9 units searched the area for over two hours but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as being a white man who is 6-foot-2 with a thin build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. The man was reportedly wearing a light blue T-shirt with gray shorts. He was last seen in the bluffs area of Santa Barbara Shores.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately.