SLO police recommend felony charges for arrested protest organizer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is continuing to review potential charges for arrested SLO protest organizer, Tianna Arata.

Arata was arrested on Tuesday, July 21 following a Black Lives Matter protest that stopped traffic on Highway 101 and multiple cars damaged and windows shattered.

Another protester was also arrested after he reportedly assaulted an officer as Arata was being taken into custody.

Arata had reportedly informed police before the protest began that it would remain peaceful.

Police are now recommending that Arata be charged with false imprisonment, conspiracy, resisting arrest, inciting a riot and engaging in unlawful assembly.

The SLO County DA, Dan Dow, said the incident is being reviewed. A decision on whether to file criminal charges or not, as well as which charges, is expected to be made before Arata’s September court appearance date set by County Jail.

Until the investigation is complete, and charges have been determined, the DA said he is withholding any opinions.